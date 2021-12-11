Light Up A Life with Wicklow Hospice

Sponsor a light to remember & show your support

This year, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services Wicklow Hospice takes part in the Light Up A Life fundraiser for the second year. People can get involved by sponsoring a light on the tree in Magheramore in memory of a loved one. Lights can be sponsored on www.lightupalife.ie or by phone (1850 66 06 06) throughout the Christmas period & into the new year.

Ms Eleanor Flew, Director of Fundraising and Communications, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, explained, “As we come up to our first anniversary providing palliative care across Wicklow, we invite you to join us online on www.lightupalife.ie at 5pm on 5th December to experience our virtual remembrance ceremony, which will feature Andrea Corr, Ian Dempsey and musical acts including the Dublin Gospel Choir. Light Up A Life has been an important part of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services for 29 years and is a time when our supporters show us how much they value our work. Despite Covid challenges this year and last, we are continuing to develop our services in line with the community’s needs.

“We are also thankful to all the volunteers who will be in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in the run up to Christmas selling our Christmas cards, decorations and gifts,” she said.

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services (OLH&CS) provides specialist care for a catchment of over one million people with a wide range of needs, from residential rehabilitation to end-of-life care, from its bases in Harold’s Cross, Blackrock (est. 2003) and Wicklow (est. 2020).

Last year, its 640 staff and 400 volunteers cared for more than 3,861 people. Staff made over 9,430 specialist palliative care visits to provide care for people in their homes across south Dublin and Wicklow.