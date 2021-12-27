M11 closed at Rathnew due to collision

Emergency services are attending a collision on the southbound lane of the M11 at Rathnew between Junction 16 and 17.

It is understood a number have been injured in the crash which involved a bus and a car.

Gardai say “The M11 southbound is currently closed from exit 16 at Rathnew with diversions through Rathnew village and back up the old N11 to rejoin the dual-carriageway at junction 17.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic collision and it is anticipated that the road will be closed until mid-morning on Tuesday.”