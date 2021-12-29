M11 accident victim named

The man who died following a crash that involved a car and bus on the M11 on Monday night has been named locally as Sean Hanley from Newtownmountkennedy, who was in his 30s.

The collision occurred at around 9.50pm on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

Mr Hanley was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the crash to contact Wicklow Garda station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.