The M11 between junction 16 and 17 at Rathnew has reopened following a fatal crash on Monday night.

A man in his 30’s died after his car collided with a bus on the Southbound lane just before 10pm.

Garda said there were no other serious injuries and have appealed to anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the crash to contact Wicklow Garda station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.