A man has appeared in court charged with murder following an assault on a woman in Enniskerry on Christmas Eve.

A 42 year Zeinat Bashabsheh was pronounced dead at the scene, at her home in Park na Sillogue.

Bahaalddin Al Shwawra with the same address as the deceased appeared before a special sitting of Bray District Court.

Bray District Court was told that Mr Al Shwawra was arrested just before midday today.

The accused has now been remanded to Cloverhill prison until December 29 2021