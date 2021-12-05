Minister Harris meets with Wicklow students to discuss career and education opportunities

Wicklow Fine Gael TD and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris today met with sixth year students in Presentation College in Bray and Colaiste Croabh Abhainn in Kilcoole.

Minister Harris visited Presentation College as part of the celebrations of the school’s centenary year. Speaking at Presentation College Minister Harris said:

“The world is full of possibilities and you can achieve whatever you wish in life. My job as Minister for Further and Higher Education is to ensure there are multiple pathways in which you can achieve your goals.

That is why I am here. We are making important changes to the CAO, to ensure that when the times comes for you to complete your application, you will see all of your options, including apprenticeship, further education and training options. There is no one right way of learning.”

Minister also visited Colaiste Croabh Abhainn where new modular accommodation is nearing completion to facilitate its growth in student population. Speaking to sixth year students Minister Harris said:

“Did you know as an apprentice you could be working in an Insurance Company with one day a week online learning with Sligo Institute of Technology? That, will get you a degree level qualification after four years.

The Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board offer a wide range of Further Education options in addition to strong links with employers in local industry providing apprenticeship opportunities.

Further Education colleges have developed strong progression routes for its graduates to Higher Education with many memorandums of understanding between Further Education Colleges and Universities across the country.

In Wicklow the Bray Institute for Further Education not only offers a wide variety of courses from Graphic Design to Music Production, but also Pre-University Science and Pre Nursing Courses.

Minister Harris also raised Colaiste Croabh Abhainn’s Green Flag to celebrate the school’s success in the Green Schools environmental management and education programme.