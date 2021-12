Flooding has been reported on many roads throughout the county.

R747 Woodenbridge to Arklow Road is closed due to flooding.

The Carnew to Kilcavan road is impassable.

The R747 between Woodenbridge and Tinahely also has spot flooding.

Flooding also on the R749 between Shillelagh and Tinahely.

Fire Services are attending to flooding on the 21 bends in Enniskerry.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning will remain in place until 11 pm on Christmas Night.