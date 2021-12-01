National Lottery makes urgent appeal for Blackrock Lotto player

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Blackrock, Co. Dublin to urgently check their tickets as a Match 5+ Bonus prize of €826,392 from Saturday 2nd October remains unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Friday 31st December.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Spar shop on Newtown Park Avenue in Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in the South Dublin suburb to carefully check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize: “We are appealing to anyone who may have purchased a Lotto ticket for the 2nd October draw at the Spar shop on Newtown Park Avenue in Blackrock to carefully check their tickets. The Dublin winner has just over four weeks left to claim their incredible €826,392 prize. If you are this lucky Match 5+Bonus winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The Saturday 2nd October draw marked the first Lotto draw in which lower prize tiers began benefiting from the prize roll down from the capped jackpot. The Blackrock winner shared a prize fund of €1,652,784 with another Dublin player from Donabate which resulted in the Dublin winners scooping €826,392 each.

