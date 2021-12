East Coast FM News report nine people are due to appear before Bray District Court, this morning at 10.30 on drugs charges after multiple drug seizures in Wicklow over the past number weeks.

Gardaí have charged 19 people and referred 12 youths to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, following this extensive investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Bray, Wicklow, Arklow & Greystones under Operation Tara.