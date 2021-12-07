Nurse hospitalised after tree falls on car

A home help nurse has been taken to St.Vincent’s hospital after her car was struck by a tree this morning.

The woman was travelling alone in a Ford Focus when she came to the scene of another incident close to Coyne’s Cross, where a tree had fallen on a house, the driver had to use an alternative route, it was then her car was struck by the falling tree.

The driver had to climb out of the window such was the force of the impact, emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with head and back injuries.

A family member said “She was both lucky and unlucky, she had just been stopped by emergency services at another incident where, she was sure someone must have been hurt, then got stuck herself as she made her way to see a patient. It was luck there was not passenger in the car as they would not have survived. I am urging people to be very careful on the roads and only make that journey if you have to.”