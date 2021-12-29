Over a thousand customers have been affected by a power outage in Arklow tonight.

Homes and businesses on the north side of the town including Ferrybank, Templerainey and the Sea road areas are without power, there were reports of a large blue flash at around 8.30 around the Wheelie pump corner area.

The ESB say they are working on fault and the estimated restoration time is midnight.

Meanwhile the Arklow Fire Service are attending a house fire on the Sea Road, the outage and the fire are not connected.