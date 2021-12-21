Pride Rainbow Crossing installed in Arklow

A Pride Rainbow Crossing has been installed on the Main Street of Arklow by the Arklow Municipal District.

It is the first one to be installed in the county, a number of similar crossings were installed earlier this year in Dublin.

The new crossing which appeared overnight was attracting a lot of attention as Christmas shoppers stopped to take pictures on Tuesday.

Councillor Pier Leonard posted “Everyone has a place in our community. Well done to all involved in making this happen especially our district engineers Avril Hill and Rob Mulhall, our district Administrator Claire Lawless and all the ground staff at AMD.”