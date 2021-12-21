fbpx

Pride Rainbow Crossing installed in Arklow

A Pride Rainbow Crossing has been installed on the Main Street of Arklow by the Arklow Municipal District.

It is the first one to be installed in the county, a number of similar crossings were installed earlier this year in Dublin.

The new crossing which appeared overnight was attracting a lot of attention as Christmas shoppers stopped to take pictures on Tuesday.

Councillor Pier Leonard posted “Everyone has a place in our community. Well done to all involved in making this happen especially our district engineers Avril Hill and Rob Mulhall, our district Administrator Claire Lawless and all the ground staff at AMD.”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Mystery man appears on Arklow beach

Last 3 days of the Arklow Makers Craft Fair in the Bridgewater Centre

Wicklow artworks are Texaco Calendar choice

Two hours free parking for Christmas in Arklow

Arklow’s hidden gem has record hunters spinning

Irish Water to carry out essential works in Arklow on Saturday