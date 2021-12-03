Rathdrum gets ready for new library

After 40 years of delivering a library service from 11 Gilbert’s Row, Rathdrum, the current library has closed its door.

Wicklow County Council library staff are now preparing for the opening of its new library in the new town centre development beside the Primary Care centre.

Bookshelves and furniture are currently being assemble, with €50,000 of new stock due to be delivered to help fill those empty shelves.

The days from now until Christmas will see a lot of action, with shelving of stock and installation of IT and furniture. The new library will open in early January.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “The new library will be a great addition to Rathdrum. There will be 12 study spaces, four dedicated public access pcs and a shelving stock of almost 10,000 items. There will also be a relaxation area, for reading of newspapers and magazines. I am particularly pleased to see that the opening hours will be more than double the current hours, as the service will be available from Tuesday–Saturday, inclusive”.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Frank Curran, added: “Wicklow County Council has shown great support and investment in its library network in recent years. The new library for Rathdrum will further enhance the overall service”.

Cllr Pat Kennedy paid a nostalgic visit to the old library on its final day and was very enthusiastic about what the new library will have in store and said: “While it’s been great to have this library in Rathdrum, which has been well used by general public and schools, the new library will be four times the size of this building and will offer great opportunities to the community.