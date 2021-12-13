Reforest Ireland! Go Green This Christmas. Gift Trees Not Things

The most impactful thing you can do to counter both the climate crisis and biodiversity collapse is very simple, plant trees. Plant native trees in the places they once grew.

With the support of the Irish public, social enterprise Wolfgang Reforest is reforesting one of Ireland’s last remaining ancient woodlands.

Tomnafinnoge Woods in Co Wicklow is the last remnants of the Great Oakwoods of Shillelagh, which were clear-felled under colonial rule to build ships, universities and palaces.

After centuries of deforestation, those ancient Irish woodlands are now spreading across the hills of Wicklow once again.

Wolfgang Reforest has spent half a million euro purchasing 51 acres of land nearby. They are now asking the Irish public to support them in transferring this land use from livestock back into native woodlands by gifting trees this Christmas.

All the trees gifted and planted by Wolfgang Reforest are certified native Irish trees. The oak trees they are planting are actually nursed from acorns that fell in Tomanfinnoge Woods.

This means that ancient Irish oak DNA is spreading across the hills of Wicklow once again.

Wolfgang Reforest is a not for profit social enterprise. All funds are directed into acquiring more land and planting more trees. Wolfgang’s goal is to double the footprint of Tomnafinnoge Woods.

So Go Green this Christmas and gift trees not things with Wolfgang Reforest.

It’s the perfect last-minute gift, the cert will be in your inbox minutes after ordering and your giftee will receive video updates on how the forest is growing every new season.

