Sadness at passing of Katriona

The community of Glenealy and beyond are in mourning today as the passing of local woman Katriona Rowan was announced, Glenealy Hurling Club posted the following tribute to a beautiful girl which describes her to a T.

“Today our small community was left devastated by the news of the passing of Katriona Rowan (née Kavanagh) after a short battle with illness, which she bravely fought to the end surrounded by her loving family.There are no words to describe the feeling of loss that has descended upon our tightly knit village, Katriona was truly a beautiful person inside and out.

She was never without a smile on her face, even after her diagnosis she remained positive and upbeat. She had a one of a kind personality and a smile that would light up any room. She loved her family, friends and community wholeheartedly and would always be on hand to help and give support to anyone who needed it.

Katriona was a proud Glenealy woman, who for many years was the back bone of our Camogie team, she was competitive by nature and captained the reds to numerous victories with her talent and leadership.

She proudly supported our club at every level, watching and cheering on her two brothers and many cousins through the good and bad days throughout the years. She was an adoring wife to her loving husband David and devoted mother to their two beloved young sons Josh and Fionn, our hearts break for them to have their mother taken too soon but we know Katriona will be watching over them always and her memory will live on through them.

We think also of her loving parents Butch and Colette and younger brothers Lee and Warren, she truly was the light of their lives, such a close and happy family they are with many years of good memories in her beloved home in Ballyfree, where her infectious laugh could always be heard. We think of the extended O’Gorman family as this has been a tragic year with the sudden loss of Don, may god give them all strength at this hard time.

Also we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Kavanagh and Rowan families and her many many friends in this difficult time.Although a hole has been left in our community today, Katriona filled so many lives with joy and happiness through her lively personality and loving nature. We will remember her always like this. Tragically taken too soon, may she rest in peace.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.