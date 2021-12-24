Santa is on his way to the good children of Wicklow

Air Traffic Control at Dublin airport have granted clearance for Santa Clause and eight raindeer to enter Irish airspace tonight.

Santa departed from the North Pole shortly after 10 am this morning and is expected to begin delivering presents across Ireland from midnight.

He is expected to cross Ireland this afternoon as he makes his way to New Zealand before he turns around and heads back for Ireland.

Due to the speed and height of his sleigh he will look like a fast moving star moving from the west to the south east.

