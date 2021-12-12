Six Wicklow social enterprises receive funding under Capital Grants Scheme

Six Wicklow Social Enterprises which are to receive funding under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme.

The groups that are set to receive support are:

The Glencree Peace & Reconciliation Centre

Bray Lakers

Tinahely Community Recycling Centre

Bray Area Partnership

Signal Arts Centre

Bee Sanctuary

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme will provide small grants to Social Enterprises to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises. Like many community organisations it has been very challenging the past 20 months.”

The organisations will receive funding totalling €24,000.