MET Eireann have issued a Status Yellow – Fog Warning for entire country.

The warning which was issued this afternoon comes into effect from 7pm this evening until 9am on Tuesday morning.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Largely clear skies overnight and light winds will allow mist and fog patches to develop. A cold night with some frost as temperatures will fall to between -1 and +2 degrees.

TOMORROW – TUESDAY 14TH DECEMBER

Mist, fog and frost will clear and Tuesday will be a dry day with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate southwest breeze.

