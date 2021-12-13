MET Eireann have issued a Status Yellow – Fog Warning for entire country.
The warning which was issued this afternoon comes into effect from 7pm this evening until 9am on Tuesday morning.
Forecast
TONIGHT
Largely clear skies overnight and light winds will allow mist and fog patches to develop. A cold night with some frost as temperatures will fall to between -1 and +2 degrees.
TOMORROW – TUESDAY 14TH DECEMBER
Mist, fog and frost will clear and Tuesday will be a dry day with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate southwest breeze.
AA tips for driving in fog.
- Use dipped headlights, wipers and demisters.
- Use fog lights when you need to.
- Don’t rely on automatic lights – they may not come on in fog.
- Beware of other drivers not using headlights.
- Don’t rely on Daytime Running Lights alone – they only light the front.
- Only drive as fast as conditions allow.
- Keep a greater distance – allow three seconds between you and the car in front.
- Tailing another car’s rear lights can give a false sense of security and it’s dangerous.
- Adjust your speed so you can stop in the distance you can see clearly.
- Don’t speed up to get away from a vehicle that’s too close behind you.
- Check your mirrors before you slow down.
- Open your window to listen for traffic at junctions if you can’t see.