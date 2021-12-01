Streets of Wicklow 5km – St Stephens Day Raising money for “Field of Dreams”

Inbhear Dee Streets of Wicklow 5 Km, sponsored by Burke Oil will be “Live” and happening in “Real Time” this year. This project is extra special as all the proceeds will be going to the “Field of Dreams” project. Wicklow County Council has agreed to put in a running trail approx. 1 mile long around the back fields of the Murrough. This amenity will be open to the whole community of Wicklow, dog walkers, runners, families and is a project that Inbhear Dee has been working towards for years.

Inbhear Dee was 40 years old in September of this year. With no official training ground, groups of their juvenile runners can be seen running the streets, the Murrough, the hills and even car-parks of Wicklow. It is a thriving club with over 150 athletes and a long waiting list. This amenity would be a “game changer for us” Noreen O’Reilly, founding member of the club said. Noreen is now coaching kids and some grandkids of her first athletes in the club in 1981. This facility would keep the athletes from on the hard pavements and enable the club to increase its membership numbers. The possibilities are endless. Inbhear Dee is fundraising to help get the project up and running.

Burke Oil the single sponsor of the Streets of Wicklow 5km race for well over a decade, is delighted to be involved in the project. As an independent Oil Supplier, Burke Oil really values the community of Wicklow and understands what this project would mean to the growing town.

This will be a covid friendly event. Registration will happen on-line with all entries being posted out. Portaloos will be provided so there is no need for any indoor congregation. Families are encouraged to all get out and walk run the 5km, with a special family price of €65.00 for a family of 5. As usual there are cash prizes for top 5 men and women in, top 3 juveniles and of course for the first family across the line – 2 adults and 2 kids to count.

For more information and to register log onto to https://www.myrunresults.com/events/inbhear_dee_streets_of_wicklow_5k/4253/details