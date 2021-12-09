The story behind Greystones’ Livcom Award

Following a highly competitive process, Greystones has once again been awarded first place in the International Awards for Liveable Communities/Livcom Awards 2021.

Having first won this prestigious award back in 2008, this year’s presentation was led by Dermod Dwyer, Chair of Greystones Town Team, Greystones & District Manager Michael Nicholson, and Councillor Dr. Mags Crean who presented to the adjudicating panel on Monday December 6th

With Greystones having just been announced as the winner, the Whale Theatre are hosting two very special screenings of the full presentation video which features stunning video footage of our beautiful town. These screenings will take place on Monday December 13th at 7pm and 9.30pm. Doors will open 30 minutes before the event begins, and the screening will run for approximately one hour.

This is a free event, however tickets must be booked in advance.

Due to Covid restrictions, capacity is very limited and tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Monday December 13th 2021 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm) and 9.30pm (doors 9pm). Tickets available from whaletheatre.ie or call the booking office on 01 2010550.