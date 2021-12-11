Trinity Skoda test drive fundraiser for Wicklow Rapid Response

Trinity Skoda will donate €5 to Wicklow Rapid Reponse (WWRR) for every test drive taken with them this December, as part of a major fundraising drive for the response unit.

The success of the rapid response unit relies on the support of the community and volunteer members, and a number of fundraising intiatives.

Chairman of WWRR Colm Dempsey said: “Our new Critical Care Rapid Response vehicle is on its way and we need to raise 45,000 Euro. In 2021 WWRR have attended over 100 calls of which there have been 20 cardiac arrests, 10 emergency prehospital anaesthetics, where the patient is placed in a medical coma and four cases that have required blood/plasma transfusions.

“We are very grateful for the generous support of the Sinnott Family who, over the past five years, have supplied our Skoda RRVs free of charge, and have now retired from the motor trade.

“Our vehicle sponsorship package is now changing, Trinity Skoda, the new owners of Skoda in Wicklow have agreed to support us with a discounted purchase on a 4×4 Skoda Kodiaq.

“The Kodiaq will allow us the space to safely transport all the specialist equipment needed by our doctor to deliver pre-hospital critical care, while ensuring an ability to respond in inclement weather and off-road conditions.

“Preparations to get the Kodiaq on the road include fitting emergency lights, sirens and reflective markings, as well as making custom compartments for all our equipment.”

Wicklow Rapid Response are calling on all supporters, local companies and businesses to help sponsor its new rapid response vehicle.

Large sponsors packages are available where you can have your Business name and logo on the vehicle for the next five years, as well as being promoted on WWRR social media platforms.

Small business and companies can have their company name on the RRV yearly, for as little as €7 per week.

Supporters and followers of Wicklow Rapid Response can have their name on the RRV yearly for €10.

If you wish to book a test drive with Trinity Motors you can find its Christmas opening hours below.

Visir wwrr.ie/donate to donate now or for more info.

If you wish to become a company sponsor contact andy@wwrr.ie for further details.

If you would like to arrange a fundraiser for Wicklow Rapid Response please contact chairman@wwrr.ie.

Wicklow Rapid Response receives no statutory funding and is completely dependent on donations to support the service.