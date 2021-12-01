Two hours free parking for Christmas in Arklow

Shoppers can enjoy two hours Free Christmas parking in Council owned car parks in Arklow town for the Christmas period – running from Wednesday 1st December to Monday 3rd January 2022 inclusive.

Free all-day parking will continue as usual at the weekend.

Pay and display will remain as normal in Main Street, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street and the Wexford Road.

The decision was agreed by the Cathaoirleach and Members of Arklow Municipal District.

The traffic wardens will be monitoring the traffic as normal and enforcing all other aspects of the parking bye laws in relation to illegal parking.

Following the introduction of new Parking Bye Laws on the 28th August 2017 the following changes apply all year round for Arklow: