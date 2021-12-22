Unislim offers a welcoming hand to all Weight Watchers (WW) members

Irish family-run company Unislim has seen a flurry of emails, calls and social media messages from worried WW members across the country, after the American conglomerate unexpectedly announced their complete withdrawal from Ireland from December 31st. Today, Fiona Gratzer has a message for all of these newly anxious members:

“We understand how much you rely on your WW classes and can understand how you must be feeling. I want to let you know that we’re here to support you. And more importantly that we are not going anywhere. We’re an Irish company. We’re here to stay.”

“My Mum Agnes founded Unislim over 50 years ago and we’ve local classes in every corner of the country. We’ve always been so proud to be an Irish company supporting Irish people and communities locally. And at our core that is what Unislim really is, an amazing Irish community all supporting each other to live a happier, healthier life.”

“Losing your support system like this can be such a worry, so we want to let you know that we’re here for you if you need us.”

Unislim, like WW, offer weekly motivational classes where you get the best support from incredible leaders. When members join, they get a Unislim pack which includes their Balance plan and food tracker plus exclusive access to their award-winning members only App. Their Balance plan is very easy to follow, and the success speaks for itself with their members losing over 15,000 stone this year!

After the unexpected announcement, Unislim are offering all WW members a FREE WEIGH IN, it’s an opportunity to meet your local leader and to find out how Unislim works. If previous WW members simply pop along with their WW card, the Unislim leader will go through the plan, offer support, advice and answer any questions. If a WW member then chooses to join, Unislim will waiver the joining fee.

Simply go to Unislim.com to find out more information or email the Unislim team at hello@unislim.com or call 1850603020.