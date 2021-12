Walk-in Covid booster vaccines this weekend at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones.

They will be made only available to healthcare workers (today) and those aged between 60-69 (tomorrow).

The date and times for the clinics are as follows:

Sat 4th Dec: Healthcare Workers, 9am-1pm & 3pm-7pm

Sun 5th Dec: 60-69 year-olds, 9am – 1pm & 2.30pm – 6.30pm

Please check the HSE website before you attend or for further information.