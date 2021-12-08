Warning to motorists as winds increase

Road users in Wicklow are being urged to drive with caution as Storm Barra sweeps across the county.

Crosswinds on the M11/N11 are being described as very bad, debris and fallen trees and branches are being reported around the county.

A motorist travelling on the M11/N11 to Dublin earlier this morning said “Conditions are a lot worse than yesterday and the crosswinds are pushing the vehicle all over the place, I work in the emergency services and have to travel but I would urge other not to travel if it is not necessary.

Derek McAlister of Wicklow Weather said ” Highest gust of 98kmh this morning along the coast near Arklow. Strong but you need to drive with care.”

Homes in a number of areas remain without power.

A Status Yellow – Wind and rain warning for Ireland will remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Forecast

Storm Barra will continue to bring very windy conditions on Wednesday with further severe or damaging gusts. Cold and windy on Wednesday with further outbreaks of rain turning to sleet and snow for a time in places. Drier and brighter across it the south with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in strong to gale force northwest winds, gradually moderating through the evening hours.