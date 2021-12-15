Whitmore disappointed telecoms mast in Brittas Bay given green light

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has expressed her disappointed at An Bord Pleanala’s recent decision to allow permission for a 24m high telecommunications mast at Brittas Bay.

Speaking on the decision, Deputy Whitmore says “I am very disappointed with this decision which will see a prominent tower erected at the top of a hill in the middle of this area of natural beauty. I am very concerned about the impact this mast would have on the surrounding environment as this area includes a Special Area of Conservation status and where delicate ecosystems exist and continue to be at risk. The last thing this area needs is construction of this kind of infrastructure.

“The coastline of Brittas Bay is a designated area of Outstanding Natural Beauty by the Wicklow County Development Plan and is a key amenity for the county. It is very worrying that a development of this size and type received by An Bord Pleanala, despite WCC refusing the application initially. Numerous applications for this development have been refused and curtailed because of this designation in the past which leads to the question as to why An Bord Pleanala has given permission for this now.

“I spend a lot of time in Brittas and know the area very well and do not believe this decision should’ve been made by An Bord Pleanala. I have spoken with a number of residents in the area equally concerned and have been offering my support as they digest this news.

“I will be contacting Wicklow County Council about this decision to see what the next steps are to challenge this development.”