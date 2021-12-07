Whitmore meets with Bray Soroptimists to mark Orange the World Campaign against Domestic Violence

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore met with Bray Soroptimists network to mark the Orange the World Campaign against domestic violence. The Bray Soroptimist group held stands in Bray and Greystones as part of the 16 days of activism to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The campaign concludes on the 10th December.

Deputy Whitmore says “last week I met with Bray Soroptimists at their stand outside Greystones Dart Station to show my support for their campaign and the global campaign Orange the World. Domestic violence in Ireland has been on the increase since the pandemic and demand for refuge services and hotlines is surging. Raising awareness of the plight of women facing domestic abuse and their children is crucial to combating it.

“Alongside my support for the Bray Soroptimist’s campaign, I have been working on a Christmas Appeal for shopping vouchers to support Bray Women’s Refuge and their service users. Christmas is a costly time and it can be a dangerous time for women and their children experiencing domestic violence. Bray Women’s Refuge does incredible work locally and all across

Wicklow for women and their children impacted by domestic violence. Not only do they provide refuge but they do incredible work raising awareness and advocating for supports for vulnerable women and their children.

“I would encourage people in Wicklow to do what they can to support the Orange the World campaign in raising awareness and if they can, to help with Bray Women’s Refuge Christmas Appeal for shopping vouchers. If you’d like to donate do get in touch with my office or drop off the voucher at 3 Hillside Road, Greystones.”