Wicklow artworks are Texaco Calendar choice

A prizewinning artwork by 11-year old Wicklow student Eva Ruixin Chen, from Ravenswell Primary School, Bray, and another by Ella Kelly (8) from Saints Michael and Peter Junior School, Arklow, have been chosen to illustrate the 2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

Two of 13 selected to illustrate the publication, Eva’s piece, entitled ‘Colourful Houses’, will appear during the month of May and Ella’s entitled ‘Red Apple’ will feature in October. Both will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Ella won first prize in the 7-8 years age category of the 2021 competition and Eva won a Special Merit Award. Both artworks were two of a number said by a competition adjudicator to illustrate perfectly the outstanding talent, creativity and imagination that many of our young artists possess and the important role schools have in encouraging and inspiring their students through art education.

No stranger to the Competition, Ella won a Special Merit Award in 2020.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.