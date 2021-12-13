Wicklow Butcher has become a TikTok Sensation

Keith Grant from Grant Master Butchers in Roundwood, Co. Wicklow has witnessed his business increase ten fold as a result of utilizing TikTok to communicate the art of butchery.



The award winning butcher has racked up a whopping 506,300+ likes on the social media channel. One video in particular reached 1.2 million views for the Wicklow native. The videos are aimed at educating people on different cuts of meat and general knowledge about butchering with lots of humor thrown in for good measure. Keith’s audience continually ask questions and many have cited that they have now returned to buying their meat from their local butcher because they want quality.



Speaking about the success Keith said “I’m a very shy guy and I was very nervous about getting in front of the camera but I’m passionate about what I do and I wanted to share some knowledge. TikTok has kinda snowballed into a great channel to drive business and create awareness of the shop. I’ve since invested in an ecommerce website and I’ve customers buying from all corners of Ireland, I’m blown over with the response to my content.”



Grant Master Butchers source all of their meat locally from farmers within a few kilometers of the shop. They pride themselves on selling prime Irish quality meat. One of their specialities is Wicklow Wagyu Beef raised in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, but you’ll need to be quick to land yourself some Wicklow Wagyu as it sells out fast!



Grant Master Butchers delivers nationwide. For more information on Grant Master Butchers visit: https://www.grantsmasterbutchers.com/



View Grant Master Butchers on https://www.tiktok.com/@keithgrantmasterbutchers