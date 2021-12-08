Wicklow to remain on Status Yellow Weather Warning until this afternoon

County Wicklow will remain on a Status Yellow Weather Alert until 2pm on Wednesday.

People in Wicklow had been left confused on Tuesday night after the county had been downgraded from a Status Orange to Yellow, while Dublin and Wexford were Orange, overnight winds were the worst Wicklow had encountered during Storm Barra.

Many schools throughout the county took the decision to close, such were the high winds this morning, fallen trees and debris were reported throughout the county after the overnight winds.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Due to Storm Barra, northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.

Valid: 09:50 Wednesday 08/12/2021 to 14:00 Wednesday 08/12/2021