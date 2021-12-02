Wicklow Welcomes Christmas appeal 2021

Wicklow Welcomes are looking for your support If you would like to buy a Wicklow Town gift voucher for an adult or child living in Direct Provision in Wicklow Town or Ashford, Co. Wicklow, while also supporting local business, please go to www.wicklowchamber.ie/shop and click on “Wicklow Welcomes” at the checkout so they know it is for this appeal.

They hope to give a 20 euro voucher to each adult and child in the two direct provision centres we support.



Wicklow Welcomes will be distributing the vouchers on 4th December.

Thank you for your continued support.

This is our 4th Christmas supporting the residents of Wicklow direct provision centres and your generosity is very much appreciated