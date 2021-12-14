Wicklow Woman and Rugby 7s Captain, Lucy Mulhall Helps Launch New Free Helpline to Support Families Affected By Sudden Cardiac Death

CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Ireland has launched an all-island freephone helpline to support families grieving the loss of someone due to sudden cardiac death (SCD). The Helpline also supports those living with a lifestyle change because of a diagnosis of an inherited cardiac condition. Supporting the helpline is Ireland’s Rugby 7’s Captain and CRY Ambassador Lucy Mulhall.



CRY Ireland creates awareness of SCD, inherited cardiac conditions and supports those who have been affected by these conditions through the free access to cardiac assessments, bereavement counselling and family support programmes.



Lucia Ebbs, CEO of CRY said “Many of us here at CRY, including our team of trained helpline volunteers have experienced the loss of a loved one to sudden cardiac death and we truly understand the significance of having a listening ear and team of support around you, when coping with this loss. Grief has no limits and it shouldn’t be dealt with alone. If you need someone to talk to, please don’t hesitate to The CRY Helpline from any of the 32 counties across Ireland.”



Captain of the Irish Rugby 7s team, Lucy Mulhall commented “It is a privilege to help launch CRY’s freephone service. Sudden Cardiac Death is a condition that can affect anyone, even the fittest of athletes. The CRY Helpline will be a huge support to those that have lost someone to the condition or who have been affected by a diagnosis of a cardiac condition. Having a listening ear and a team of support around you makes all the difference. I would encourage anyone who has been affected, to give CRY a call. They truly understand what you are going through.”



The CRY Helpline service is available between the hours of 7-9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 12 noon on Wednesdays and 4-6pm on Sundays.



To call The CRY Helpline please call either of the following freephone numbers: Republic of Ireland – 1800 714 080, Northern Ireland/UK – 00 44 80 0640 6280

For more information, please visit cry.ie