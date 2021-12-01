Win a ticket to Gifted Fair in the RDS

Wicklow Naturally are delighted to have 12 tickets to Gifted Fair in the RDS this weekend up for grabs.

Gifted is Ireland’s premiere event for craft, design and artisan fod from independent and unique producers. Hosted in the RDS in Dublin from today until Sunday December 5th, the fair is expected to have over 35,000 visitors from across Ireland.

The event is also host to the hugely popular Christmas Food Emporium where you can pick up an amazing Christmas treat.

Wicklownews.net readers will have the chance to get their hands on General Admission tickets, that can be used on either Saturday or Sunday this weekend at Gifted.

To enter, all you need to do is visit our Facebook post and comment your favourite event or moment from last month’s amazing Wicklow Naturally Feast.

Winners will be chosen this Friday December 3rd.

‘Wicklow Naturally’ is the single promotional voice which tells the story of food and drink produced in County Wicklow, Ireland. It is a brand created to celebrate the food and drink producers who work hard to deliver high quality products to consumers through the hospitality sector, retail, food and drink events as well as key tourism events.

Wicklow Naturally is a network of food and drink producers from Wicklow that aim to celebrate the best produce the county has to offer, as well as actively promote sustainability and growth among its members.

You can learn more about Wicklow Naturally at Wicklownaturally.ie.