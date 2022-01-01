1 million Covid infections as total Wicklow number unknown since December

By Alex Doyle

The number of total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has surpassed 1 million.

The milestone was reached as the Department of Health reported a further 23,909 cases of the virus last night.

Currently there are 1,062 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals across the country, with 89 of those in Intensive Care Units.

County-by-county figures have been paused due to the surge in cases since Omicron became the dominant strain of the virus.

However, as of 22 December 2021 there has been a total of 14,758 confirmed cases in Wicklow reported by the Department of Health.

New data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 1,606 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Wicklow between December 26 and January 1. The median age of these infections was 30.

Due to increasing pressure on testing infrastructure, those aged between 4 and 39 should use antigen tests if they have symptoms of the virus, says the HSE. The health service advises everyone over 39 who have symptoms to book a PCR test.

According to the booking portal, there are currently no appointments available at Wicklow’s self-referral testing clinic at Killadreenan in Newcastle for today or tomorrow.

