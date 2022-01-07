Adult learning courses available at KWETB Centres across Wicklow

Did you know that one in six adults in Ireland have difficulty with reading, writing, spelling and maths? Going back to education as an adult can open a whole new world. All over County Wicklow KWETB has dedicated adult learning course options for anyone who feels they would like to:
- Brush up on reading and writing
- Get better at spelling
- Build basic maths skills
We also have lots of courses for adults who want to build their digital skills to:
- Use a smart phone with confidence
- Make video calls to friends and families
- Use the internet safely to buy goods
- Use the internet to log on to public services
Contact our friendly staff at KWETB FET Centres to find out more information.
Call us at 01 2764638.