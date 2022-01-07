Adult learning courses available at KWETB Centres across Wicklow

Did you know that one in six adults in Ireland have difficulty with reading, writing, spelling and maths? Going back to education as an adult can open a whole new world. All over County Wicklow KWETB has dedicated adult learning course options for anyone who feels they would like to:

Brush up on reading and writing

Get better at spelling

Build basic maths skills

We also have lots of courses for adults who want to build their digital skills to:

Use a smart phone with confidence

Make video calls to friends and families

Use the internet safely to buy goods

Use the internet to log on to public services

Contact our friendly staff at KWETB FET Centres to find out more information.

Call us at 01 2764638.