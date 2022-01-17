Andy completes his Atlantic Row

Last Saturday 15th January, after 41 days, 4 hours and 18 minutes at sea, Andy O’Reilly and the crew of the Roxy completed their incredible feat of rowing across the Atlantic ocean!

Proud Bray man Andy took part in this once-in-a-lifetime adventure to help raise funds for Bray Rowing Club and Purple House Cancer Support and his fundraiser has raised over €8,000 of it’s €10,000 goal.



Andy had this to say about the experience in his last week at sea:

“I’ve got to live the dream I had on my bucket list. Thinking of my dad and family, especially my beautiful wife, who made this very doable for me. I even cooked for the two teenagers in this very tight space every day (don’t tell Mandy).

Watching the power of the Atlantic and it showing you who is the boss. Laughing and talking with 11 other people from different walks of life, I loved talking to the three guys we swap with every three hours. Laughing until I cried watching Nick clean the underneath of the boat and seeing the monsters coming up from the deep. And watching him kick his legs frantically to get back in the boat. And the little face with the goggles.

The crazy 30ft waves that breached the boat and I was on the bucket. I was impressed by the way the boat handled itself. Final word, it is tough but if you train hard you will enjoy it. Remember you have to row. The world’s toughest row, ten great people, one great skipper and just Ireland’s oldest ocean rower.”

All of Andy’s family, friends and Bray Rowing Club members are so incredibly proud of Andy and his achievement. If you want to help Andy reach his €10,000 target you can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/andys-atlantic-rowing-challenge