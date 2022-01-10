Arklow FETC launching new computer skills course

Arklow FETC is preparing to launch the new ICDL award in January 2022 (formerly the ECDL). This course, focuses Digital skills for employability and productivity, supporting students to build a variety of digital skills and gaining digital badges as they progress through the individual modules.

These modules will help students to gain experience in the key skills required to use technology effectively.

ICDL Workforce starts with the Essential Skills modules which are an important foundation for many other ICDL modules. The Office Applications modules develop skills that are commonly used in working life. Complementing these skills are the Good Practice modules, which ensure safe, legal and productive use of technology in the workplace. ICDL Workforce is designed to build and certify the necessary digital skills of the modern workplace.

Arklow FETC will be offering a range of options to study during the day or in the evenings at our centre in Fernhill Plaza.

If you see yourself improve your computer skills to prepare for employment or a return to study, apply online at www.arklowfetc.ie or contact:



Lynn Armstrong at

Arklow Further Education and Training Centre

0402 39680

vtosarklow@kwetb.ie