Ashford’s Charlie Bird needs your help for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House

By Alex Doyle

Ashford resident and former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird is climbing Croagh Patrick – and calling on the nation to join him.

Charlie is tackling the mountain on 2 April as he raises awareness of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Mr Bird revealed in December how he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, which is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord.

Speaking about his diagnosis and the campaign, Charlie said: “My motor neurone disease diagnosis was devastating but I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the general public and this has been a source of strength for me.

“I want to use that outpouring of support to help other people and specifically those who are also suffering with this disease and those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.”

With Covid-19 precautions in mind, Mr Bird said those wishing to participate and raise funds for both charities can organise their own ‘Walk with Charlie’ campaign and fundraiser, by climbing a local hill, mountain or even just a walk around a local park.

To donate or set up a fundraiser visit the climbwithchairlie.ie website.

