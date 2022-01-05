Aughrim Lotto player urged to check their ticket from Saturday 30th October draw

The Lotto draw on Saturday 30th October saw 42 players all over the country match five numbers to win a cool €23,367 each. The National Lottery have today confirmed that three of the lucky winners from Cork, Limerick and Wicklow are yet to come forward to claim their prizes.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday 28th January.

The winning tickets, which are now worth €23,367 each, were all purchased on the day of the draw at:

Wicklow: Byrnes Stores, Main Street, Aughrim, Arklow, Co. Wicklow

Cork: Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork

Limerick: Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick

The winning numbers from the Saturday 30th October Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players to check their tickets carefully from the 30th October draw to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“We are urging all of our Lotto players to check their old tickets carefully from the 30th October draw as three of the Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 are yet to be claimed. Each of the outstanding winning tickets were purchased on the day of the draw in Cork, Limerick and Wicklow. If you are one of the three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

The National Lottery reminds players to play responsibly, play for fun.