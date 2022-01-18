Book of Condolence opened for Ashling Murphy

Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council , has opened an online Book of Condolence, to give members of the community an opportunity to express their condolences to the family of Ashling Murphy who passed away in tragic circumstances on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.

Cllr Cullen stated: “As Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council I wish to express my sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and pupils of the late Ashling Murphy following her death in tragic circumstances.”

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, added: “On behalf of Wicklow County Council I wish to extend our sympathies to the Murphy family at this very difficult time, the thoughts and prayers of the community of Wicklow are with you. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam..”

All messages of sympathy expressed on this Book of Condolence will be forwarded to the Murphy family.

You can sign the book by visiting Wicklow.ie here

Closing date of the online Book of Condolence is the 31st of January 2022.