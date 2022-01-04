Busy start to new year for Mountain Rescue

There was a busy start to the New Year for the Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue.

On Saturday afternoon they were called to an incident at the monastic site in Glendalough where a man had collapsed in the graveyard, the rescue team attended the man and stretchered him to a waiting NAS ambulance and crew.

On Sunday the team were tasked by An Garda Síochána to a report of a 65 year old Female who was out hiking and sustained a dislocated ankle at Croaghanmoira.

Mountain Rescue Personnel made their way to the location of the patient, who was then assessed. Once treated, the casualty was evacuated by stretcher off the hill to a waiting NAS ambulance and crew.

(Pic. Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue)