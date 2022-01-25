Charlie Bird: “Today my voice is almost gone”

Ashford’s Charlie Bird has shared a health update where he said his voice is “almost gone”.

The former RTÉ journalist revealed in December last year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, which is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord.

Sharing a memory of him singing Happy Birthday to his dog Tiger, Mr Bird told his followers: “Someone found this on Twitter recently. I put it up a few years ago… In a way it is a stark reminder of how far I have now travelled.”

Charlie then revealed today his “voice is almost gone”, while on a light-hearted note said “thankfully Tiger can still sing”.

Someone found this on Twitter recently . I put it up a few years ago..In a way it is a stark reminder of how far I have now traveled..Today my voice is almost gone. But thankfully Tiger can still sing. I will still be climbing Croagh Patrick on April 2nd. https://t.co/TCqkcU5vLo pic.twitter.com/5U9DVdL7ts — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 25, 2022

He said he will still be climbing Croagh Patrick on 2 April along with well-known friends which include RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy, Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan, former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O’Donell and architect Dermot Bannon

Charlie is tackling the mountain as he raises awareness of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Speaking previously about his diagnosis and the campaign, Mr Bird said: “My motor neurone disease diagnosis was devastating but I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the general public and this has been a source of strength for me.

“I want to use that outpouring of support to help other people and specifically those who are also suffering with this disease and those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.”