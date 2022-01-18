Closing date for Built Heritage grant schemes reminder

Wicklow County Council would like to remind owners and custodians of protected structures that there are currently two built heritage grant schemes open for application: the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Funs (HSF).

The closing date for applications is 28th January. See www.wicklow.ie under latest news for full details and application forms.

The schemes are administered by Wicklow County Council on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and aim to support labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve our historic built environment. The funding will also provide vital support for local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction.

Owners or custodians of historic properties are eligible to apply, whether these are community groups, public authorities or private individuals. Under the BHIS, grants of between €2500-€15,000 may be allocated to eligible projects. There is also scope under the BHIS to apply for a smaller maintenance grant for works of upkeep and essential maintenance.

Under the HSF scheme grants of €15,000 to €50,000 are available under Stream 1. This includes a new allocation for historic shopfronts. Allocations of €50,000 up to €200,000 are available under Stream 2 and a new ‘Vernacular Building’ allocation offers a grant of €5000-€10,000 for repair and conservation of structures of heritage interest which may not be included on the Record of Protected Structures.

Full details and application forms are available on www.wicklow.ie/latest news, please read carefully. For paper copies (and to return completed applications) please e mail plandev@wicklowcoco.ie. Postal applications are also accepted to ‘HSF/BHIS’ Planning Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town.

Closing date for applications is Fri 28th Jan 2022. For specific queries please e mail Deirdre Burns Heritage Officer on dburns@wicklowcoco.ie