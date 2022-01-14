Co-ordinator required for Greystones Family Resource Centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) is a Tusla-funded service working with individuals, families and groups in the wider Greystones area to provide community development programmes and family support services. Greystones FRC remains the only project providing family support services and community development programmes to the greater Greystones area.

Salary Range: €39,000 – €44,000 (based on experience and qualifications).

Number of hours: 35 hours per week (excluding lunch).

Annual leave entitlement: 25 days per annum.

Overall purpose of this job:

To work in partnership with the Voluntary Board of Management (VBOM) to follow through the aims, objectives and agreed areas of work outlined in the Three Year Strategic Work-plan. In line with the plan, the Co-ordinator will manage the staff team and oversee the facilitation and development of all programmes and services operating in the centre. Sourcing funding for new and existing programmes will be an ongoing part of the work to meet the demands and needs of the local community.

Key areas of work:



1. Supporting the development of the staff team:

The Centre Co-ordinator is expected to ensure the positive development of the overall staff team through:

Implementing and conducting team meetings at regular intervals to ensure the efficient development of all areas of work;

Providing support & supervision to appropriate staff employed by the VBOM in co-operation with the HR Sub-group, this includes therapeutic staff, students and volunteers;

Facilitating in-house training days where identified and appropriate with all staff, e.g. internal policies and procedures and, as required, source suitable qualified trainers, e.g. Manual Handling or Health and Safety issues, etc.;

Organising induction process for new staff where appropriate;

Fostering and developing overall positive team approach and atmosphere in the Centre through the fostering of good communication;

Develop awareness between staff of all the different programmes and services and new developments, as well as the values and vision of the FRC

Deal with all Human Resource Management issues in conjunction and in consultation with the HR Sub-group.



2. Grant Applications and FRC Development:

To enable the Family Resource Centre to cover the costs of programmes, the Co-ordinator will work closely with other relevant staff to submit grant applications to various departments and funding agencies.

In the case of new developments, the Co-ordinator will, in consultation with the VBOM and other staff, oversee successful applications, e.g. Capital Developments, New programme developments. All budgets and projections will be developed in consultation with the Centre Administrator and Finance Sub-group.

3. Working with the VBOM:

The Co-ordinator will work in partnership with and support the VBOM to progress the work of the Centre by undertaking the following:

Attend VBOM meetings, Sub-group meetings and relevant training days;

Consulting and agreeing with VBOM on the planning, prioritising and organising of the FRC’s activities and programmes and feeding back information to all other staff as required;

To be familiar with the structures and procedures in place in the FRC and ensure all policies, procedures, legal and other requirements in relation to running an efficient organisation are met, e.g. Internal Policy Documents, Employment Legislation, Health and Safety Legislation, Company Law. Ensure the Mission Statement of the organisation is the key to all future developments and work-plans;

Liaise with the Regional Support Agency in relation to the required support needs of the FRC.

4. Networking & Alliance Building:

The Co-ordinators role in relation to participation in networking will be as follows:

Work in conjunction with the other relevant staff to identify, prioritise and agree participation in networking at local, regional and national level with relevant agencies, organisations and other projects within the Family Resource Centre Programme;

Build and maintain strategic alliances with key agencies or organisations and participate in local and regional networking as appropriate;

Keep informed in relation to developments at regional, national and local level re: funding, policy developments, and government strategies and ensure information is passed to other staff and the VBOM.

5. Administration Work:

The Co-ordinator will undertake appropriate administration work, which will include:

Maintain the Tusla Service Level Agreement and coordinate any Tusla audits.

Liaising with the other relevant workers to write up reports to funding agencies on the work undertaken; dealing with appropriate correspondence;

Co-ordinating and administering the SPEAK Self Evaluation Process for the FRC;

Reporting on a monthly basis to the VBOM on the progress of the work, and to co-ordinate reports from other sections of the FRC;

Liaise with the FRC Administrator and Finance Sub-group in relation to budgets, projections, returns and annual audit.

6. Co-ordination Promotion of all Services and Programmes:

Oversee the co-ordination of events and promotion of the work, programmes and services running in the FRC in conjunction with other staff.

7. Accountability and Confidentiality:

To be accountable to the VBOM for progress of the work through:

Participating in regular support and supervision sessions and annual appraisal procedures with the HR Sub-group;

Participation in relevant training opportunities as they arise and where appropriate or requested by the VBOM;

Maintaining absolute confidentiality at all times in relation to the work of the FRC;

Representing and reflecting the FRC in a positive manner in all dealings with the local community and other agencies;

Undertaking any work that the HR Sub-group or the VBOM deem necessary to progress the objectives of the FRC.

8. Candidates will be expected to have:

A minimum of 3 years paid experience in co-ordinating a family support / community development project.

Hold a 3 rd level qualification in family support / community development or equivalent training.

Commitment to and understanding of family support / community development values and principles.

Have knowledge and experience of family support in a community based setting.

Strong organisational skills, time management, administrative and report writing skills.

Excellent interpersonal communication, group facilitation and community consultation skills with the ability to engage with and motivate people from a range of target groups.

Experience in working in partnership with statutory and voluntary organisations to achieve community benefit.

A minimum of 3 years financial management, budgeting experience and staff management.

A full clean driving license and access to a car is desirable.

Flexibility around working hours is required. Evening and weekend work may be necessary.

Greystones Family Resource Centre has 2 locations – 28 Burnaby Court and Charlesland, Greystones.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5.00pm on Monday, 31 January 2022. All applications must submit a cover letter and CV via email to greystonesfrcjobs@gmail.com

The role is funded by Tusla, The Child and Family Agency.