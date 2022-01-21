Cooke and Wall Family – Baltinglass reunion in Melbourne

I am the grand-daughter of Kathleen Wall (married name Collins) of Baltinglass. My beloved late Granny was born in Baltinglass in 1906 and was the sister of William, Edward, Dinah and Bridget (Cis) Wall. My Great-Uncle William Wall’s widow, also called Kathleen lived in Baltinglass with her daughter Majella Fisher, my second cousin, owns Fisher’s Centra with her husband Michael.

I have lived in Melbourne for 30 years and was recently researching some Baltinglass history after my Uncle Bernard (Collins), late of Baltinglass, London and Clare, passed away, and I came across the story of The Battle of Baltinglass and ordered the book by Maureen Cooke, whose mother Helen Cooke was the postmistress of the famous ‘battle’.

The book’s publisher asked me if I had any connection with Baltinglass and if I would like to get in touch with Maureen…and after many months of corresponding by email in the ‘world’s longest lockdown’ here, Maureen and I were finally able to meet for lunch with our husbands and we had a grand old time reminiscing about Baltinglass!

I have many happy memories of visiting my Aunty Kathleen and Uncle William and cousin Majella in Baltinglass in the 1970s.

Who would have thought that Helen’s daughter would become friends with Kathleen’s granddaughter 70 years after the Battle of Baltinglass eh?

Listen to RTE Radio The Battle of Baltinglass – Documentary On One