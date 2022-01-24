fbpx

Councillor Colm O’Rourke welcomes return of Dublin Bus Nitelink Services

bus

Dublin Bus have confirmed today that their Nitelink Services will recommence on Friday, 28 January.

Dublin City Councillor, Cllr Colm O’Rourke, has been campaigning for the service to return. Welcoming the return of the Nitelink, Cllr Colm O’Rourke said: 

“The return of the Nitelink is great news. In December of last year, when it was announced that the service would be curtailed, in line with restrictions to close hospitality at 8 pm, I was disappointed as the Nitelink isn’t just for clubbers. It is an important service to workers and anyone looking for a low-cost option to get home safe.

The confirmation from Dublin Bus today is a big relief to many people. The return of the service will play a part in helping the nighttime economy of Dublin City recover, which is so important. I am confident that the economy of our capital city will bounce back, and measures like this are a step in the right direction.

Well done to Dublin Bus for all the fantastic services that they provide. Their staff have been fantastic during the pandemic as someone myself who doesn’t drive – they have been a great help to me getting me around. Fair play Dublin Bus.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

bus

Cancelling Dublin Bus Nitelink services is the wrong route to take

TFI 90 Minute fare to support seamless travel across Public Transport Network in Dublin

Wheels on the bus go round for last time for Desi

Neary welcomes extra buses for school children in Greystones/Kilcoole/Newcastle

Dublin Bus must stop discriminating against UCD students – Ferris

Wicklow campaigners object to new bus plan