Councillor Colm O’Rourke welcomes return of Dublin Bus Nitelink Services

Dublin Bus have confirmed today that their Nitelink Services will recommence on Friday, 28 January.

Dublin City Councillor, Cllr Colm O’Rourke, has been campaigning for the service to return. Welcoming the return of the Nitelink, Cllr Colm O’Rourke said:

“The return of the Nitelink is great news. In December of last year, when it was announced that the service would be curtailed, in line with restrictions to close hospitality at 8 pm, I was disappointed as the Nitelink isn’t just for clubbers. It is an important service to workers and anyone looking for a low-cost option to get home safe.

The confirmation from Dublin Bus today is a big relief to many people. The return of the service will play a part in helping the nighttime economy of Dublin City recover, which is so important. I am confident that the economy of our capital city will bounce back, and measures like this are a step in the right direction.

Well done to Dublin Bus for all the fantastic services that they provide. Their staff have been fantastic during the pandemic as someone myself who doesn’t drive – they have been a great help to me getting me around. Fair play Dublin Bus.”