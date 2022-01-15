€2,958,526 allocated to WCC for maintenance and improvement works

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has issued details of 2022 grant allocations for national roads to Wicklow County Council.

The total allocated funding for 2022 maintenance and improvement works on national roads in County Wicklow amounts to €2,958,526.

Wicklow County Council having reviewed the TII grant allocations note a considerable reduction in funding when compared to the 2021 grant allocation of €6.85m but welcomes the funding for N81 improvement works and the N11M11 Bus Priority Interim Scheme, N81 improvement works and smaller schemes under both Improvement and maintenance. However, Wicklow County Council notes that no funding is provided to progress the N11M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Main Improvement Scheme in 2022.

The N11M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme concluded Phase 2 Options Selection in 2021 and was due to proceed with Phase 3 Design and Environmental Evaluation in 2022. Progress to Phase 4 Statutory Processes was anticipated in early 2023. A grant allocation in the region of €3m has been spent on N11M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Main Improvement Scheme to date.

TII advised that the 2022 grant allocations to Local Authorities for National Roads were made having regard to the priorities set out in the new National Development Plan 2021-2030 (published on 4 October 2021), other national policies, the views of the Minister of Transport and in the context of the Exchequer Capital Allocations being made available for national roads.

In addition, Transport Infrastructure Ireland became the Approving Authority for Greenways as of 20 September 2021, a role previously performed by the Department of Transport. Accordingly, a separate allocation is being provided by TII for funding of Greenways in 2022 in the amount €5.35m specifically for Blessington and Greystones to Wicklow Greenways projects.