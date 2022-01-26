€9 million investment in Wicklow walking and cycling routes

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the announcement of an addition €9 million investment in 58 different Wicklow walking and cycling routes.
Minister Harris said:
“I am delighted to confirm additional funding for the development of Wicklow’s cycle routes and footpaths.
The Active Travel Grants announced today will benefit 58 different projects across county Wicklow including safe pathways and routes to local train stations. Improvements in footpath access within and to our rural villages.
The funding announced today is particularly geared towards rural communitiess to ensure people have safe means of making short journeys by foot or by bicycle rather than being forced to use their car”.
Minister Harris also added:
“The Safe Routes to School Programme is also included within this year’s Active Travel allocation. This Programme commenced last year and aims to create new and safer walking and cycling routes for pupils attending local schools within their community”.
Appendix
List of 58 Wicklow projects to receive funding under the Active Travel Investment Grant
|Table A: Wicklow County Council
|Active Travel Investment Grants: 2022 Allocations
|Project
Code:
|Project Name
|2022 Allocation
|Wicklow County Council
|WCC/11/0004
|Arklow – Woodenbridge – Shillelagh
|€50,000
|WCC/11/0021
|Strand Road Cycle Route
|€500,000
|WCC/12/0007
|Bray DART Interchange
|€500,000
|WCC/12/0009
|PAR Wicklow Train Station
|€150,000
|WCC/14/0002
|Killarney Road Cycle Route
|€50,000
|WCC/14/0003
|Vevay Road Cycle Route
|€50,000
|WCC/18/0002
|Bray Bridge footbridges and tie ins (re-draft tender)
|€350,000
|WCC/19/0001
|Permeability Bray – Old Court (Swan River Greenway)
|€100,000
|WCC/20/0001
|Bus Priority in Little Bray
|€100,000
|WCC/20/0002
|Bray Public Transport Bridge Connection Phase 2
|€50,000
|WCC/20/0003
|Arklow Transport Study
|€125,000
|WCC/20/0004
|Greystones Transport Study
|€125,000
|WCC/20/0005
|Southern Cross Road VRU Improvements
|€100,000
|WCC/20/0007
|Bray Main Street Bus Priority and Decongestion
|€25,000
|WCC/20/0010
|Convent Avenue to Vevay Crescent Permeability Scheme
|€50,000
|WCC/21/0001
|Putland Road
|€100,000
|WCC/21/0002
|River Dargle Cycleway
|€50,000
|WCC/21/0003
|Kilmacanogue to Bray Retail Park (Southern Cross Road)
|€100,000
|WCC/21/0004
|Delgany Village to Mill Road
|€400,000
|WCC/21/0005
|Rocky Road
|€5,000
|WCC/21/00007
|Dublin Road to Wexford Road
|€25,000
|WCC/21/0008
|Rathdown Road
|€25,000
|WCC/21/0009
|Arklow Main St to Train Station
|€25,000
|WCC/21/0010
|Blessington Main St to Deerpark
|€40,000
|WCC/21/0011
|Wicklow Main St to Marlton Rd
|€5,000
|WCC/21/0012
|Greystones Seafront to Kilcoole
|€80,000
|WCC/21/0013
|Lower Main Street, Tinahask Road & Dock Road to South Quay
|€30,000
|WCC/21/0014
|Old Ballymore Road
|€30,000
|WCC/21/0016
|Bridge Street to Wicklow Port (INCLUDING THE MURROUGH)
|€100,000
|WCC/21/0017
|Sea Road to Train Station, Kilcoole
|€25,000
|WCC/21/0021
|R772 Ashford
|€5,000
|WCC/21/0022
|Cycle parking provisions in Wicklow
|€200,000
|WCC/21/0023
|Safe to Schools Programme – Support Infrastructure
|€200,000
|WCC/21/0024
|Active Travel – Rural Minor Schemes
|€1,600,000
|WCC/21/0026
|Additional Outdoor Infrastructure
|€12,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Scalp Improvement Scheme
|€50,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Ashford to New Developments (Urban) Footpath
|€250,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Vevay Rd/Sidmonton Rd Junction Improvement
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Convent Road One Way
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Kilcoole Rd Pedestrian & Cycle Improvements
|€200,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Ballyguilemore Footpath
|€200,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|KILMALUM Road/Naas Road Junction Improvement
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Bray Harbour North to Woodbrook/Shanganagh
|€25,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Enniskerry Pedestrian Improvement Scheme
|€250,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Arklow South Cycle & Pedestrian Improvements
|€500,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Killincarrig Village Enhancement Scheme
|€150,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Priory Rd Footpath
|€200,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Sidmonton Square
|€40,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Bellevue Hill Footpath
|€150,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Fernhill to Marian Villas Link
|€50,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Powerscourt National School, Cookstown Road
|€40,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Schools at Blacklion Manor
|€30,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Deerpark Cycleway
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Herbert Road Ashton Wood to Pedestrian Bridge
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Glenart Pedestrian Link
|€50,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|R761 Kilcoole Rd footpath
|€100,000
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Wicklow County Council Active Travel Office – Staff Costs
|€740,500
|WCC/22/xxxx
|Wicklow County Council – Rapid Deployment Active Travel Measures
|€100,000
|Total:
|€9,007,500