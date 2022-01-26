€9 million investment in Wicklow walking and cycling routes

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the announcement of an addition €9 million investment in 58 different Wicklow walking and cycling routes.

Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted to confirm additional funding for the development of Wicklow’s cycle routes and footpaths.

The Active Travel Grants announced today will benefit 58 different projects across county Wicklow including safe pathways and routes to local train stations. Improvements in footpath access within and to our rural villages.

The funding announced today is particularly geared towards rural communitiess to ensure people have safe means of making short journeys by foot or by bicycle rather than being forced to use their car”.

Minister Harris also added:

“The Safe Routes to School Programme is also included within this year’s Active Travel allocation. This Programme commenced last year and aims to create new and safer walking and cycling routes for pupils attending local schools within their community”.

Appendix

List of 58 Wicklow projects to receive funding under the Active Travel Investment Grant