€9 million investment in Wicklow walking and cycling routes

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the announcement of an addition €9 million investment in 58 different Wicklow walking and cycling routes.

Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted to confirm additional funding for the development of Wicklow’s cycle routes and footpaths.

The Active Travel Grants announced  today will benefit 58 different projects across county Wicklow including safe pathways and routes to local train stations. Improvements in footpath access within and to our rural villages.

The funding announced today is particularly geared towards rural communitiess to ensure people have safe means of making short journeys by foot or by bicycle rather than being forced to use their car”.

Minister Harris also added:

“The Safe Routes to School Programme is also included within this year’s Active Travel allocation. This Programme commenced last year and aims to create new and safer walking and cycling routes for pupils attending local schools within their community”.

Appendix

List of 58 Wicklow projects to receive funding under the Active Travel Investment Grant

Table A: Wicklow County Council
Active Travel Investment Grants:  2022 Allocations
Project
Code:		Project Name2022 Allocation
Wicklow County Council
WCC/11/0004Arklow – Woodenbridge – Shillelagh€50,000
WCC/11/0021Strand Road Cycle Route€500,000
WCC/12/0007Bray DART Interchange€500,000
WCC/12/0009PAR Wicklow Train Station€150,000
WCC/14/0002Killarney Road Cycle Route€50,000
WCC/14/0003Vevay Road Cycle Route€50,000
WCC/18/0002Bray Bridge footbridges and tie ins (re-draft tender)€350,000
WCC/19/0001Permeability Bray – Old Court (Swan River Greenway)€100,000
WCC/20/0001Bus Priority in Little Bray€100,000
WCC/20/0002Bray Public Transport Bridge Connection Phase 2€50,000
WCC/20/0003Arklow Transport Study€125,000
WCC/20/0004Greystones Transport Study€125,000
WCC/20/0005Southern Cross Road VRU Improvements€100,000
WCC/20/0007Bray Main Street Bus Priority and Decongestion€25,000
WCC/20/0010Convent Avenue to Vevay Crescent Permeability Scheme€50,000
WCC/21/0001Putland Road€100,000
WCC/21/0002River Dargle Cycleway€50,000
WCC/21/0003Kilmacanogue to Bray Retail Park (Southern Cross Road)€100,000
WCC/21/0004Delgany Village to Mill Road€400,000
WCC/21/0005Rocky Road€5,000
WCC/21/00007Dublin Road to Wexford Road€25,000
WCC/21/0008Rathdown Road€25,000
WCC/21/0009Arklow Main St to Train Station€25,000
WCC/21/0010Blessington Main St to Deerpark€40,000
WCC/21/0011Wicklow Main St to Marlton Rd€5,000
WCC/21/0012Greystones Seafront to Kilcoole€80,000
WCC/21/0013Lower Main Street, Tinahask Road & Dock Road to South Quay€30,000
WCC/21/0014Old Ballymore Road€30,000
WCC/21/0016Bridge Street to Wicklow Port (INCLUDING THE MURROUGH)€100,000
WCC/21/0017Sea Road to Train Station, Kilcoole€25,000
WCC/21/0021R772 Ashford€5,000
WCC/21/0022Cycle parking provisions in Wicklow€200,000
WCC/21/0023Safe to Schools Programme – Support Infrastructure€200,000
WCC/21/0024Active Travel – Rural Minor Schemes€1,600,000
WCC/21/0026Additional Outdoor Infrastructure€12,000
WCC/22/xxxxScalp Improvement Scheme€50,000
WCC/22/xxxxAshford to New Developments (Urban) Footpath€250,000
WCC/22/xxxxVevay Rd/Sidmonton Rd Junction Improvement€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxConvent Road One Way€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxKilcoole Rd Pedestrian & Cycle Improvements€200,000
WCC/22/xxxxBallyguilemore Footpath€200,000
WCC/22/xxxxKILMALUM Road/Naas Road Junction Improvement€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxBray Harbour North to Woodbrook/Shanganagh€25,000
WCC/22/xxxxEnniskerry Pedestrian Improvement Scheme€250,000
WCC/22/xxxxArklow South Cycle & Pedestrian Improvements€500,000
WCC/22/xxxxKillincarrig Village Enhancement Scheme€150,000
WCC/22/xxxxPriory Rd Footpath€200,000
WCC/22/xxxxSidmonton Square€40,000
WCC/22/xxxxBellevue Hill Footpath€150,000
WCC/22/xxxxFernhill to Marian Villas Link€50,000
WCC/22/xxxxPowerscourt National School, Cookstown Road€40,000
WCC/22/xxxxSchools at Blacklion Manor€30,000
WCC/22/xxxxDeerpark Cycleway€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxHerbert Road Ashton Wood to Pedestrian Bridge€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxGlenart Pedestrian Link€50,000
WCC/22/xxxxR761 Kilcoole Rd footpath€100,000
WCC/22/xxxxWicklow County Council Active Travel Office – Staff Costs€740,500
WCC/22/xxxxWicklow County Council – Rapid Deployment  Active Travel Measures€100,000
Total:€9,007,500

