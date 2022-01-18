fbpx

Emergency services attend two car collision near Kilmacanogue

By Alex Doyle

Wicklow Fire Service dispatched crews from Greystones and Bray this morning following a two-car collision near Kilmacanogue.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20am on the R755 between Kilmacanogue and Roundwood, at the north side of the Sugarloaf at the Enniskerry junction.

Fire crews had to remove the side of one car to free the occupant who had sustained injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Gardaí attached to Bray Garda Station were in attendance.

The road was closed during the incident and has since reopened.

