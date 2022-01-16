First callout for new Wicklow RNLI Helm

Wicklow RNLI Inshore lifeboat was launched at 10:30am this morning (Sunday 16 January) after a concerned member of the public contacted the Coast Guard to report a lone kayaker in difficulties south of Wicklow harbour.

The Inshore lifeboat crew proceeded south towards Wicklow Head and begun an immediate search of the area. Weather conditions at the scene were sea state moderate with wind north easterly force four with good visibility.

At 10:55am the crew located a kayaker about two miles off the Silver Strand beach. He was not in any difficulty and required no further assistance.

Speaking after his first callout as a Helm, Paul Sillery said: ‘We were alongside the kayaker just before 11am and carried out a quick assessment. The kayak was well kitted out with safety equipment including a marine VHF radio. The man said he was on a training exercise and did not require any assistance, so we contacted the Coast Guard to say he was ok and wished to continue his passage south.’

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to station.

While the kayaker was well equipped for the journey today. It is essential to carry a communications device, such as a VHF radio, Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) or a mobile phone every time you go out on the water. Carry it on your person and in a waterproof pouch on a lanyard, so you can’t drop it if your hands get cold. Always tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

The crew on the callout were: Helm Paul Sillery, Alan Goucher, Peter Byrne, and Stephen Kenny.